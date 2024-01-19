crash.club by CKC and Mad Mic Unveil "Wake Up" A Fusion of Music, Fashion and Fast Jewellery

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 19: crash.club by CKC, a trendsetting brand at the forefront of fast fashion jewellery, led by the innovative vision of Chaitanya V Cotha, a sixth-generation jeweller at C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers, proudly announces its ground-breaking collaboration with the emerging music sensation, Mad Mic. This partnership has culminated in creating the song and anthem of Gen Z called “Wake Up”, a track that goes beyond rap to deliver a powerful message intertwined with the ethos of crash.club.

A Musical Journey with a Powerful Message