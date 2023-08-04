Cricket: Here is a look at prominent matches this week

After a week of gruelling cricket in the Ashes, this article will take a look at the prominent matches this week and how does odds favour the matches.
The last week of July has a lot of cricket for fans all around the world. County Championship Divison 1 matches will begin on the 25th July. The ODI leg of India's tour of the West Indies will begin on 27th July while the final test of the Ashes will also kick off on the 27th. In this article, we take a look at the prominent matches this week and how the odds favour the matches.
India vs West Indies ODI series
The ODI series is important keeping the World Cup 2023 in mind. The visitors will be trying multiple combinations as preparation for the World Cup kicks off. Both the bowling and batting departments will have a few fresh faces in the team.
The Indian team will be particularly looking at players who could play at number 4 and number 5. Players like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson would be the front runners for the two spots. BCCI in their latest release has informed about the status of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s injury update. The BCCI has said that the two have started batting in the nets and fitness drills.
India’s current leading bowler, Mohammed Shami has been rested from the tour. Mohammed Siraj will be leading the pace battery in his absence. In their release, BCCI talked regarding Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna’s injury and availability status. The BCCI statement said, “The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.”
The Ashes, 5th Test
The fifth Ashes test match may not hold much importance now over who gets the urn. With a win in the first two test matches Australia kicked off the Ashes in an emphatic manner. A loss in the third test at Headingley, Leeds gave hiccups to the visitors. A draw or a win for Australia would mean that they win the series. A series win would mean that Australia win their first series on England soil for the first time since 2001. England would like to win the test to keep their home record in the Ashes secured.
4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester
In the fourth test at Old Trafford, Manchester, England outplayed Australia completely for the first three and a half days. England first restricted Australia to 317 on a slightly batting-friendly pitch. In reply, England scored 592 runs thanks to six of their top 7 batters scoring 50+ scores.
Opener Zak Crawley scored 189 runs off just 182 balls. Alongside, Crawley, Moeen Ali who was promoted to number three scored 54 runs off 82 balls, Joe Root scored 84 runs off 95 balls, Harry Brook scored 61 runs in 100 balls, Ben Stokes 51 runs in 74 balls and Jonny Bairstow scored 99 runs not out in 81 balls.
In the third innings with a lead of 175 runs, England had the uphill task to dismiss the Australian side before rain interrupted. Mark Wood bowled 11 overs and took 3 wickets for the hosts while Chris Woakes and Joe Root took 1 wicket each having bowled 12 and 6 overs respectively. The fifth day of the test match was washed out which meant the match was drawn and Australia retained the Ashes.
Conclusion
The ODI leg of India’s tour of the West Indies is important for the visitors who would be hosting the ODI Cricket World Cup later this year while for the hosts they will be looking to bring in fresh players as the side is in turmoil after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time. For the Ashes, the result of the 5th test might not mean anything in relation to the run but holds a lot of significance regarding the result of this tour.