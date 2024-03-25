Cricket vs. Love? Couple in Opposing Jerseys Spotted in Luxurious Tata Neu Box

New Delhi (India), March 23: IPL’s newest season is off to a fiery start, with RCB and CSK setting the mood for the remaining season. As usual, the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked in their usual passionate rivalry.

However, amidst the sea of red and yellow jerseys during the opening IPL match in Chennai, a social media user caught a heartwarming scene that went viral on Twitter.

The social media user spotted a couple, donning the jerseys of two opposing teams, cheering together from the Tata Neu Box. While the guy was wearing an RCB T-shirt, the girl was sporting her support for CSK in a yellow jersey. The post, shared by the spectator on Twitter, triggered a wave of amusing and heartwarming comments.

The netizens playfully pointed out the irony of two love-birds belonging to rival franchises and still finding love while most struggle to get a response from their crushes. One of the netizens reacted to the couple’s relationship goals saying: ‘Me & who? ?’