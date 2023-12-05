Crisis communication in today's time of global uncertainty

“I had no idea that my words, perhaps unthoughtful, could cause so much distress and harm to my business,” rues Siddharth Shetty, recalling the bitter experience of engaging in a war of words about the Israel-Palestine conflict on social media. His overseas business associates didn’t take too kindly to the strong sentiments expressed publicly, while the in-house team was equally divided on the issue. “I wish I could press Ctrl+Z and just undo the whole mess,” says the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur.
While recent geopolitical tensions have highlighted the volatile nature of the world, they also shine light on the urgent need to train le aders across-the-board in crisis communication. How do leaders navigate uncertainty, reassure, and demonstrate competence during challenging times?
“Effective crisis communication can turn challenges into opportunities for positive change. Leaders trained in crisis communication understand how to convey a vision for the future, engage stakeholders in the recovery process, and demonstrate resilience,” says Rakesh Godhwani, Founder and CEO, School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME). The Bengaluru-based communication startup offers communication training programmes for learners of all age groups.
The need of the hour is to prioritise and incorporate crisis communication training for leadership development programmes in educational institutions and organisations. “Additionally, organisations should encourage ongoing professional development by having regular workshops and upskilling programmes that focus on improving their teams’ and leaders’ crisis communication skills and create a culture that values effective communication as a core leadership skill,” asserts the communication expert and corporate mentor.
Godhwani defines crisis communication as a strategic communication approach to manage and disseminate information during an unexpected event – a potential business disruption – that threatens an organisation’s reputation or operations.
“It involves transparent, timely, and consistent messaging to address concerns and maintain trust. Effective crisis communication aims to minimise damage, control the narrative, and guide stakeholders through uncertainty,” says the IIM Bangalore alumnus and computer engineer with a PhD in leadership communication from Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK.
In most cases, like Shetty’s social media fiasco, it is also about responding prudently to the immediate situation and proactively shaping the narrative to maintain or restore trust. This involves a well-thought-out plan, powered by critical thinking, to address and mitigate the impact of the crisis. The key skill sets contribute not only to crisis management, but also to effective leadership and communication in various professional contexts.
Emotional intelligence is paramount in crisis communication, enabling leaders to understand and manage their own emotions while empathising with others. “Incorporating emotional intelligence into messaging involves recognising and addressing the emotional needs of stakeholders, demonstrating authenticity, and expressing genuine concern. This fosters trust and connection, making communication more effective during crises,” says Godhwani.
It not only strengthens the impact of the message, but also enhances the leader’s ability to navigate the human side of a crisis with empathy and resilience. Godhwani shares some effective ways of doing this:
* Express empathy: Acknowledge stakeholders’ emotions and empathise with their experiences. This can be done through verbal and non-verbal communication.
* Be authentic: Authenticity is key to building trust. Leaders should genuinely convey their emotions, while maintaining professionalism to foster a strong connection with the audience.
* Use inclusive language: Leaders should use language that includes all stakeholders, emphasising that everyone is in this together, and that their concerns are understood and valued.
* Provide reassurance: To alleviate anxiety and build confidence, leaders should deliver hope and highlight concrete steps being taken to address the crisis.
* Encourage two-way communication: It’s important to be attuned to feedback and concerns of stakeholders. Leaders should encourage open communication, actively listen, and respond thoughtfully to address evolving emotional needs.
At SoME, communication training is based on a unique ‘Six Cs’ philosophy that is built into the company’s ethos and programmes. The ‘Six Cs’ entail Communication, Confidence, Collaboration, Curiosity, Competence and Creativity. “It is crucial for leaders to be equipped with these skills. In times of crisis, public perception is highly sensitive, and how leaders communicate directly influences how the organisation is perceived,” notes Godhwani.