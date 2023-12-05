Crisis communication in today's time of global uncertainty

“I had no idea that my words, perhaps unthoughtful, could cause so much distress and harm to my business,” rues Siddharth Shetty, recalling the bitter experience of engaging in a war of words about the Israel-Palestine conflict on social media. His overseas business associates didn’t take too kindly to the strong sentiments expressed publicly, while the in-house team was equally divided on the issue. “I wish I could press Ctrl+Z and just undo the whole mess,” says the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur.

While recent geopolitical tensions have highlighted the volatile nature of the world, they also shine light on the urgent need to train le aders across-the-board in crisis communication. How do leaders navigate uncertainty, reassure, and demonstrate competence during challenging times?

“Effective crisis communication can turn challenges into opportunities for positive change. Leaders trained in crisis communication understand how to convey a vision for the future, engage stakeholders in the recovery process, and demonstrate resilience,” says Rakesh Godhwani, Founder and CEO, School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME). The Bengaluru-based communication startup offers communication training programmes for learners of all age groups.

The need of the hour is to prioritise and incorporate crisis communication training for leadership development programmes in educational institutions and organisations. “Additionally, organisations should encourage ongoing professional development by having regular workshops and upskilling programmes that focus on improving their teams’ and leaders’ crisis communication skills and create a culture that values effective communication as a core leadership skill,” asserts the communication expert and corporate mentor.

Crisis communication 101