Crypto Investment USA: 7 Coins You Should Know About

Cryptocurrencies have grown from nothing to become one of the US's predominant digital investment asset classes. After a particularly challenging 2022, the US economy has shown the strongest recovery among G7 nations this year, with modest growth pinned just above 2% for the first two quarters of 2023 despite ongoing high inflation rates and higher-than-usual interest rates.

In recent weeks, this has manifested in the dollar recovering from weaknesses midway through 2023, returning close to its value against GBP at the start of the year in early October after plummeting in the summer and showing similar growth against the Euro. After finding itself trading at 0.888 USD/EUR on July 18th, 2023, it is now worth 0.945 USD/EUR nearly three months on.

With the US economy strengthening in Q4 of 2023, crypto USA projects continue showing greater price pumps ahead of the next Bitcoin (BTC) halving event in 2024. With history suggesting that a crypto bull market run is likely to follow hot on the heels of the BTC halving, now is an excellent time for crypto investors, 94% of whom in the US are made up of Gen-Z and Millennials aged between 18 and 40, to get their digital investments ready and maximize profits over the next 18 months.

Yet, the crypto USA market has become increasingly challenging to navigate, with a plethora of new coins hitting the market aiming to upset the status quo and the regulatory landscape becoming more difficult to understand. Indeed, some ask, “Is crypto a good investment in 2023?”

Here is the list of the best crypto investments to help demystify the daunting prospect of selecting the most profitable options in the crypto market.