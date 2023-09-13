Crypto News Roundup: MakerDAO’s Spark Protocol Blocks Users with VPNs, Gala Games Partners with Elixir, and Tradecurve Markets Sells Another 30 Million Tokens

Today, we delve into MakerDAO’s Spark Protocol's latest move to block users with VPNs, the exciting new partnership between Gala Games (GALA) and Elixir, and more. Particularly noteworthy is Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)'s recent sale of an additional 30 million tokens during its fifth presale phase, signaling significant interest from early investors in this burgeoning project.
Tradecurve Markets is a hybrid exchange that has the potential to democratize trading like never before. By integrating different financial sectors into one unified platform, Tradecurve Markets makes it easy to trade equities, commodities, digital currencies, and fiat currencies, from one single account.
But it doesn't end there, as this single account is anonymous, and requires no KYC. This makes Tradecurve Markets' platform a game-changer in the world of crypto trading, as users can now trade with total anonymity and ease.
The project also recently announced the sale of another 30 million TCRV tokens during its fifth presale phase, indicating a huge level of interest from early investors. This is great news for Tradecurve Markets as it sets out to revolutionize the world of trading.
The TCRV token, Tradecurve Markets' native digital currency, adds another dimension to the platform. Serving not just as a transactional medium but also as a gateway to various discounts, rewards, and exclusive features, TCRV enhances the overall user experience.
TCRV has seen an impressive 150% surge to a current price of $0.025 during phase 5. This substantial growth, however, is considered just the starting point by market experts. Predictions abound that TCRV could soar to $1.00 and possibly beyond as the platform gains traction.
Maker, a trailblazer in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, has recently come under fire due to its controversial move to block VPN users from its newly unveiled lending platform, Spark Protocol. This move is seemingly a bid to prevent Maker users from the United States from gaining access to their crypto lending services.
The crux of the controversy revolves around the perception that Maker's developers prioritize monetary gains over foundational principles. Many in the crypto community feel this move compromises Maker user privacy rights, sacrificing them for financial motives.
While the debate around Maker's decisions rages on, the market has responded positively to the protocol. Since the start of July, the Maker token has witnessed a robust upward trajectory, soaring from $680 to a notable $1220.
It remains to be seen if the ongoing controversy will influence Maker's momentum in the long run or if the market will focus primarily on its inherent value and potential. Holding the $1,000 level will be crucial for Maker to maintain its upward trajectory.
Gala Games has announced a partnership with Elixir Games, paving the way for Elixir users to explore Gala Games' titles. Elixir plans to host weekly gaming events with exclusive rewards, aiming to foster community interaction and the adoption of Gala Games’ NFTs.
This move comes as part of Gala Games' broader strategy to expand its user base and increase the demand for its NFTs. This should also have a positive effect on the Gala Games token, with increased liquidity driving up its value.
However, the Gala Games token's market performance hasn't reflected the enthusiasm, with its value falling from $0.27 to $0.23 in the last three weeks. Market analysts have identified a descending triangle pattern, suggesting that a break above $0.030 could signal a potential uptrend.
Meanwhile, as Gala struggles with declining user numbers, Tradecurve Markets is rapidly expanding its user base, with an additional 20 million tokens sold recently. The contrasting trajectories between Gala and Tradecurve Markets highlight the shifting dynamics within the gaming community.
