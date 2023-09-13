Crypto News Roundup: MakerDAO’s Spark Protocol Blocks Users with VPNs, Gala Games Partners with Elixir, and Tradecurve Markets Sells Another 30 Million Tokens

Tradecurve Markets is a hybrid exchange that has the potential to democratize trading like never before. By integrating different financial sectors into one unified platform, Tradecurve Markets makes it easy to trade equities, commodities, digital currencies, and fiat currencies, from one single account.

But it doesn't end there, as this single account is anonymous, and requires no KYC. This makes Tradecurve Markets' platform a game-changer in the world of crypto trading, as users can now trade with total anonymity and ease.

The project also recently announced the sale of another 30 million TCRV tokens during its fifth presale phase, indicating a huge level of interest from early investors. This is great news for Tradecurve Markets as it sets out to revolutionize the world of trading.

The TCRV token, Tradecurve Markets' native digital currency, adds another dimension to the platform. Serving not just as a transactional medium but also as a gateway to various discounts, rewards, and exclusive features, TCRV enhances the overall user experience.

TCRV has seen an impressive 150% surge to a current price of $0.025 during phase 5. This substantial growth, however, is considered just the starting point by market experts. Predictions abound that TCRV could soar to $1.00 and possibly beyond as the platform gains traction.

