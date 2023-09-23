Crypto Price Trends: Why You Should Consider Buying THORChain (RUNE), The Graph (GRT), Pomerdoge (POMD)

Despite still being in its presale phase, the Pomerdoge (POMD) project has started making waves among play-to-earn (P2E) enthusiasts and crypto traders. Once launched, Pomerdoge will be one of the top P2E gaming platforms where individuals can play games, trade, earn profits, and establish connections with other individuals on the platform.

Pomerdoge is subdivided into various ecosystems, which include the Pomergame platform, where individuals can play games and earn money. There's also the Pomerplace which is the marketplace for buying, selling and trading of in-game assets.

The POMD token, which is the native token of the Pomerdoge project, is sold for $0.0165. The token has a 1.7 billion maximum supply. The token is experiencing bullish sentiments as investors troop to buy the token. SolidProof and Cyberscope have audited the platform, while Pomerdoge liquidity will be locked for life. With this, Pomerdoge can be said to be a safe crypto project.

Experts predict a 50x price increase of the POMD token before the presale ends, which means now is the best time to join this exciting crypto project with high growth potential. Despite the bullish sentiments of tokens like THORChain and The Graph, Pomerdoge is on course to outshine them in Q4 of 2023.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge