Cytecare Hospitals becomes Karnataka’s first hospital to offer CAR-T cell therapy

In collaboration with ImmunoACT, an IIT Bombay-incubated company that developed NexCAR19™, the country’s maiden CAR-T cell therapy, Cytecare Hospitals to provide cancer patients with better survival and improved quality of life.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8: Cytecare Hospitals, has expanded its cancer care service offering via collaboration with ImmunoACT, an IIT Bombay-incubated company, known to develop the country’s maiden CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancers. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy, is globally considered one of the most promising areas of personalized cancer treatment.

As the first hospital in Karnataka to offer CAR-T cell therapy, outside of a clinical trial setting, Cytecare Hospitals will provide treatment access to ImmunoACT’s pioneering CAR-T cell therapy, NexCAR19™(Actalycabtageneautoleucel). Patients aged 15 and above can avail of the therapy for refractory or relapsing B-cell lymphoma and B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Renowned globally for its unparalleled success in improving the quality of life and overall survival of patients with otherwise abysmal outcomes in B-cell malignancies, CAR-T cell therapies are widely available in the US and Europe. Over 30,000 patients with certain blood or bone marrow cancers have been treated with CAR-T cell therapies. However, they can be expensive and often cost US$400,000+ just for the primary therapy. In India, the cost is substantially lesser at almost 1/10th of the overall cost in the United States.

Commenting on the significance of the latest collaboration, Dr. Prasad Narayanan, Director, Medical Oncology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, at Cytecare Hospitals said, “We’ve been waiting for CAR-T cell therapy to become a reality in India for a long time now. There is a widely unmet clinical lead in B-cell malignancies, especially when one or more lines of treatment have failed, with the existing standard of care. We are confident that our clinical paradigms will be further enhanced with CAR-T cell therapies and we are eagerly looking forward to providing our patients with a fighting chance at better survival and improved quality of life, with the availability of NexCAR19™.”

NexCAR19™ is India’s first CAR-T cell therapy that was given market authorization in October 2023 by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).ImmunoACT developed it through research efforts at IIT-Bombay, which were then accelerated through clinical trials in partnership with Tata Memorial Centre.

Suresh Ramu, Co-founder & CEO, Cytecare Hospitals, remarked, “In many ways we find a synergy with ImmunoACT. Both our organizations are young, powered by innovation, and driven by the passion to provide affordable access to innovative treatments, particularly against cancers. With NexCAR19™ and, hopefully, more such CAR-T cell therapies, Cytecare Hospitals will continue to strive towards treating cancers in the most effective way to achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

Shirish Arya, Co-founder and Director of Business Development & Corporate Strategy, ImmunoACT, further added, “Our partnership with Cytecare Hospitals is a testament towards ensuring that access to our CAR-T cell therapies is expansive and affordable, with the highest quality standards maintained from vein-to-vein. Now that NexCAR19™ is available commercially, our goal is to scale-up our operations effectively so that we can provide optimumsupport to healthcare institutions and empower them to do what they do best – save lives.”

How CAR-T cell therapy works

-CAR-T cell therapyis an individualized cell-based technique that involves the extraction of the patient’s T-cells, which are subsequently modified with a safevehicle called a viral vector.

-It encodes specific genetic instructions to the T-cells that enables them to express customized proteins called Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs).

-CARs, also known as ‘living drug’, target a specific biomarker according to their design and enhance the natural ability of T-cells to provide a more durable and efficacious immunological method of fighting cancers.