Daikoku Innovations: Paving India's Rise in Electronic Product Development

New Delhi (India), August 8: When it comes to technology, the world knows that India is strong in IT (Information Technology). When travelling to major cities around the world, locals often mention India's strength in the IT industry, specifically mentioning the abundance of software engineers.

Yes, India is a global power-house when it comes to IT, but where does India lie when it comes to electronics product development? Is India technologically secure with being just an IT giant? These thoughts laid the foundation of Daikoku Innovations.

Daikoku’s foundation was laid by technologists coming from product development, embedded and semiconductors backgrounds. This enabled Daikoku to position itself as an end-to-end product development company. Daikoku could very well have selected a market and a product to become a full-fledged product company, but the conscious decision was to build products across segments within Daikoku’s core competencies and enable product

companies in India and around the globe. The founding team could clearly see how China and Taiwan had a rich ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) culture, which India lacked. For India to become a global hardware giant, the foundations of the ODM ecosystem must be laid and fostered. Daikoku is one of the building blocks of the ODM culture that India and the worldwide market need. The "China Plus One" strategy suggests that Indian ODMs are a viable solution. The growth of ODM culture coupled with strong EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) will build a resilient, future-ready and global hardware embedded ecosystem in India. Daikoku is in line to be that deep tech ODM-enabling product companies across the globe.

Daikoku is headquartered in Bangalore with two offices and working to set up a US presence in the coming months. Deep tech product development is being done in the Communication, Industrial, Medtech and Consumer domains across India, the US, Europe and Singapore.

Products like drone avionics, medical wearables, FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) equipment, System on Module (SoM), ML-based sorting algorithm, smart energy equipment, Industry 4.0-based devices etc., are under development or have been successfully delivered to the customers.

Sanket Bandyopadhyay, Co-Founder and Vice President of Daikoku Innovations, states that “Daikoku is preparing to emerge as one of the leading ODMs in India. Their goal is to facilitate both new and established product companies in transforming concepts into reality and achieving mass production. They aim to establish a reputation as a dependable, innovative, and high-quality partner for product development.”

"Our engineers are guided by the decades of experience of our founding team to develop high-quality electronic products within strict timelines, ensuring both quality and timely delivery to the market," explains Sudarshan N.S., Founder and President of Daikoku Innovations.

Daikoku’s philosophy is to get India the pole position in the electronic product development space so that India can be technologically secure with IT and hardware running hand in hand. Daikoku believes that India’s decade has arrived."