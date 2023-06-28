Dataspace Academy Boosting Employment in India With Job-Ready Cybersecurity Training Programs

DataSpace Academy is helping to survive unemployment and beat cybercrime incidents with industry-recognized job-ready cybersecurity certification programs.
The tech space is currently hounded by the news of increasing layoffs. Some of the biggest global tech brands have laid off more than 50,000 employees in the first quarter of 2023. Amidst the mass tech layoff crisis, only the cybersecurity domain could be marked as safe. In fact, it is one of the few industries that can proudly boast a zero-percent unemployment rate.
As per the latest reports from leading job portals, Cybersecurity is among the top in-demand jobs. With growing awareness about cybercrime, data security, and privacy across India, there has been an explosive demand for cybersecurity professionals. Amidst the rising layoffs in the tech domains, the demand for cybersecurity professionals does not seem to slow down. Rather, the demand is only elevating- surprisingly, it is one of the most requested roles across 17 countries including India.
Unfortunately, there is an acute global cybersecurity talent crunch. In India, close to 25,000 positions (in cybersecurity) remain vacant as of now. And the numbers are going to rise exponentially in the future. In that light, the leading cybersecurity training institute Dataspace Academy is aiming to bridge this existing talent gap with job-ready cybersecurity training programs. The institution extends an extensive range of cybersecurity courses that are aimed at boosting cybersecurity employment in India.
Rising Demand for Cybersecurity Professionals
With more than 60% of organisations facing phishing and malware-related fraud, cybersecurity commands immediate attention. Companies of all sizes are heavily relying on data to drive their businesses forward. Plus, the shift towards cloud computing and additional data privacy regulations have created multiple layers of vulnerability that could be exploited by threat actors (hackers).
Most private as well as government organisations today are increasingly looking for skilled professionals who can help them detect application and network vulnerabilities, secure their sensitive data, and stop hackers from taking over their networks. And these agencies are willing to pay attractive salaries to the right talent with the right skills and experience. In some cases, the average salary of a cybersecurity consultant is almost 1.5x higher than a software developer with the same years of experience.
Why too many unfilled Positions in the Cybersecurity Domain?
The key reason behind a whopping number of unfilled positions in the cybersecurity domain is the lack of professionally skilled cybersecurity experts.
The problem is, regular cybersecurity courses majorly focus on theoretical training that doesn’t concentrate on providing hands-on training. Lack of practical training leaves cybersecurity trainees struggling in real-world scenarios.
This is where institutes like DataSpace Academy aim to create a positive difference.
How is DataSpace Academy Boosting Employment in India?
DataSpace Academy is aspiring to resolve the dual problems of unemployment in India and the talent gap in the cybersecurity domain with multi-layered, career-building courses. Unlike regular cybersecurity courses, DataSpace courses not only focus on theoretical knowledge but also on empowering the learners with hands-on training in vulnerability assessment, bug mitigation, and optimizing security.
A learner could start their cybersecurity journey with beginner-friendly courses like Certification In Ethical Hacking or Certified Ethical Hacker v12, gradually progressing to mid-level courses like Certification In Network Penetration Testing or Pentesting for Security Engineer. After gaining mid-level proficiency in the topic, the learner can move to specialisation courses like Advanced Pentesting or Certification In OSCP Training.
These courses are strategically designed to not only enhance the know-how on tools and technologies in the cybersecurity domain- but also on how to implement the training in a real-world scenario. This form of strategic training helps to create job-ready professionals who are all set to contribute proactively in real-world vulnerability detection and bug mitigation scenarios.
Is Switching to Cybersecurity difficult?
Although many believe that one needs formal technical education for building a career in cybersecurity, there have also been cases where aspirants have made it into the domain through self-study, certification cybersecurity courses, and boot camps.
DataSpace Academy courses are beginner-friendly training programs that are suitable for people from non-IT backgrounds as well.