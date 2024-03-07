Debt Funds - The Safe Route to Earn Steady Returns

The stock market tends to grab all the attention of investors. However, ignoring debt funds could mean missing out on an attractive fixed-income avenue that could relatively stabilise your investment portfolio.
Debt funds invest predominantly in fixed-income securities like government and corporate bonds to provide regular interest income and some capital appreciation for investors. They tend to be less volatile than equity funds and can generate optimal returns over the long term, making them a potentially safe investment route for risk-averse investors.
Debt mutual funds pool money from numerous investors to invest in debt instruments like corporate or government bonds, money market instruments, treasury bills, etc. Each debt fund category has a different risk and return profile based on factors like the credit rating and maturity period of securities in their portfolios.
The interest earned from these investments, capital gains realised by selling them, and securities' price gains constitute the returns from debt funds. Being market-linked investments, their returns vary. Still, debt funds usually deliver predictable returns superior to fixed-income options like bank fixed deposits, especially over longer investment horizons.
Here are some compelling reasons to invest in debt mutual funds:
Debt funds tend to deliver post-tax returns of around 7-8% over 3-5 year periods, higher than fixed deposits. This makes them efficient, fixed-income avenues for investors earning above the 20% tax bracket.
Debt funds typically experience lower volatility than equity funds, given their investments in fixed-income instruments. This makes most categories potentially safer than stocks while better protecting your principal.
Adding debt funds to your portfolio provides fixed-income exposure and diversification alongside volatile equities to potentially improve risk-adjusted returns. This balanced approach adheres to the core principles of asset allocation.
Certain debt fund categories like floating rate, low duration, ultra-short duration, and liquid funds provide easy liquidity while generating periodic interest payouts. This can supplement income for retirees or those with regular income needs.
Open-ended debt funds allow entry and exit at any point without penalty, ensuring liquidity to withdraw your money. This contrasts with fixed-term products like FDs, which charge penalty interest on premature withdrawal.
Debt funds are available in multiple variants based on duration, credit rating, investment strategy, etc. Investors can pick funds aligning with their risk tolerance and investment horizon.
Here are some of the most popular categories of debt mutual funds to consider:
1.Liquid Funds: Invest in cash assets, short-term debt, and money market instruments with maturity under 91 days. Provide easy liquidity with comparable returns to savings accounts.
2.Ultra Short Duration Funds: Invest in instruments with maturity periods between 3 to 6 months, like certificates of deposit and commercial paper. Relatively safe and offer greater income potential than liquid funds.
3.Short Duration Funds: Invest in debt and money market securities with an average maturity between 1-3 years. Offer moderate risks and higher return potential than liquid funds.
4.Medium Duration Funds: Take moderate interest rate risks by investing in securities with an average maturity period of 3-4 years. The returns tend to exceed short-duration funds.
5.Long Duration Funds: Primarily invest in government securities, bonds, and debentures with a maturity exceeding 7 years. Involve higher interest rate risk but have greater income generation potential.
6.Dynamic Bond Funds: Switch actively between securities with varying maturities based on interest rate outlook. Involve skilled and frequent active management of the underlying portfolio.
7.Corporate Bond Funds: Invest a minimum of 80% of the corpus in the highest-rated AAA bonds or A1+ rated money market and debt instruments of corporations. Relatively safe with a higher return scope than government securities-focused debt funds.
8.Credit Risk Funds: Invest a minimum of 65% in AA or below-rated corporate bonds, offering relatively higher returns for the added risk taken. Suitable only for informed risk-tolerant investors as higher default risks are involved.
Evaluating your risk appetite, return expectations, and investment horizon before opting for debt funds is paramount. Once these basics are reviewed, you can choose suitable fund variants aligning with your requirements and investment goals.
Investing through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) may allow you to steadily grow your corpus by making regular investments.
Overall, debt mutual funds offer relative stability and reasonable return prospects for prudent investors seeking an efficient fixed-income avenue alongside their equity investments within balanced portfolios. Hence, they warrant strong consideration for their potential to generate income over the long run