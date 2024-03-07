Debt Funds - The Safe Route to Earn Steady Returns

Here are some compelling reasons to invest in debt mutual funds:

Higher Post-tax Returns

Debt funds tend to deliver post-tax returns of around 7-8% over 3-5 year periods, higher than fixed deposits. This makes them efficient, fixed-income avenues for investors earning above the 20% tax bracket.

Safety and Capital Preservation

Debt funds typically experience lower volatility than equity funds, given their investments in fixed-income instruments. This makes most categories potentially safer than stocks while better protecting your principal.

Diversification

Adding debt funds to your portfolio provides fixed-income exposure and diversification alongside volatile equities to potentially improve risk-adjusted returns. This balanced approach adheres to the core principles of asset allocation.

Regular Income

Certain debt fund categories like floating rate, low duration, ultra-short duration, and liquid funds provide easy liquidity while generating periodic interest payouts. This can supplement income for retirees or those with regular income needs.

Easy Liquidity

Open-ended debt funds allow entry and exit at any point without penalty, ensuring liquidity to withdraw your money. This contrasts with fixed-term products like FDs, which charge penalty interest on premature withdrawal.

Flexibility

Debt funds are available in multiple variants based on duration, credit rating, investment strategy, etc. Investors can pick funds aligning with their risk tolerance and investment horizon.