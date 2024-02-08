Decoding The Evolution of Content Creation on YouTube with Tanay Tulsaney

● Smartphone revolution: The rise of smartphones made video creation and consumption accessible to everyone. Platforms like Vine and Instagram Stories paved the way for shorter, vertical videos. BB ki Vines, Ashish Chanchlani Vines, Round2Hell, and of course Carryminati became some of the most followed youtubers.

● Vlogging era: Daily vlogs documenting creators' lives became a popular format, with personalities like leading the charge. Gaurav Taneja a.k.a. Flying Beast, Sourav Joshi Vlogs are some of the best examples.

● Algorithm wars: The YouTube algorithm became a crucial factor in a creator's success, often sparking debate about discoverability and fairness.

The Livestream & Short-form Takeover (2020-Present)

● Live is king: Platforms like YouTube Live and Twitch gained immense traction, with live gaming, watch parties, and interactive streams becoming the norm.

● TikTok's influence: The short-form video phenomenon of TikTok spilled over to YouTube with the launch of YouTube Shorts, catering to viewers with shorter attention spans.

● AI and automation: Tools like automatic captions and editing assistance are making video creation easier and more accessible than ever.

● Focus on niche communities: With millions of creators, viewers are increasingly gravitating towards specific niches and fandoms, fostering engaged communities around shared interests.

What's next?