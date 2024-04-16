Deepa Sree sets trends by transforming accessories into style statements

In the world of fashion, jewels often take a backseat to other details. But only a true fashion enthusiast knows the importance of accessorizing and Deepa Sree is one of them. Speaking of fashion, she emerges as a beacon of innovation.

If you are an avid follower of this real fashion icon, you might be aware of her love for accessories. From chunky studded earrings to delicate beauties, Deepa Sree breathes life into accessories, turning them into the stars of the show. “While outfits may lay the foundation, it's the accessories that add the finishing touches, elevating an ensemble from ordinary to extraordinary,” says Deepa.

With an eye for the extraordinary and a passion for the unique, this creator has carved out a niche for herself in the fashion industry. From her recent lookbooks on Instagram, we could see Deepa Sree pairing a huge shining seahorse earrings with her beautiful floral one-piece. She also wore a chunky diamond butterfly ring and a delicate neckpiece.

Not only Western, but even her traditional fits are incomplete without accessories. This Ugadi, Deepa styled her lehenga with golden hoop earrings and an emerald necklace. She also wore bangles and dainty rings. Needless to say, the creator never misses out on any accessory.

Deepa Sree’s love for fashion and beauty has landed her into collaboration opportunities with leading brands like Nykaa, Clovia, CashKaro, Kama Ayurveda, Voylla, Demoza Stores, Sugar, MyGlamm, St. Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Flipkart, Amazon, Sanfe, Sirona, etc. She has worked with more than 500 brands to date.

Deepa Sree is not just setting trends; she's redefining them. Whether it's fashion, beauty, or lifestyle, she is leaving her flair everywhere. Currently, she has 474k followers and we are sure that with her uniqueness, this social media family will grow more. We wish Deepa good luck with her upcoming projects.