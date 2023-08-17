Demystifying ULIPs - Investment, Insurance & Taxation

Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) is a financial instrument that is a combination of investment and insurance. With ULIPs, you can build wealth while protecting the future of your loved ones with life insurance cover. Plus, you can also enjoy tax benefits at different stages of your life insurance policy. Keep reading further to know more.
Investment benefit of ULIPs
The premium you pay towards a ULIP plan is divided into two parts. One part of the premium goes into providing you with life cover while the remaining premium amount goes towards investments. Your insurance provider may offer you investment strategies for you to choose from, but your money typically gets invested in the following:
● Equity fund: The premium amount gets invested in company stocks.
● Debt fund: The premium amount gets invested in fixed-income securities.
● Balanced fund: The premium amount gets invested in both, company stocks and fixed-income securities.
Which fund should you choose?
You must keep in mind your investment goals, risk appetite and investment horizons and select the best ULIP plan for you. Equity funds tend to perform well when held for the long term. However, the stock market is extremely volatile. So, equity funds come with potentially greater risk than debt funds that invest in fixed-income securities like corporate or government bonds, treasury bills, etc. Alternatively, you can opt for balanced funds where the risks of equity are offset by debt instruments, providing you with potentially balanced returns.
Your insurer may provide you with the option to switch funds if your chosen fund is performing poorly.
Another advantage of ULIPs is its 5-year lock-in period, which encourages disciplined investments while also making it an ideal choice for medium-term to long-term investments. You may withdraw funds once the lock-in period is complete.
You can use a ULIP calculator typically available on your insurer’s website to estimate your returns.
Insurance benefit of ULIPs
Your insurer will allocate a portion of your premium to provide life cover. You can choose your life cover amount. Most insurers offer sum assured equivalent to 10 to 25 times your yearly premium.
You can also select your policy term, frequency of premium payment (monthly, half-yearly, yearly) as well as the premium amount. You may also opt for a single premium payment plan where you pay the entire premium amount at once, as lumpsum.
Your insurer may offer a top-up facility that increases your sum assured value. Your nominees can receive higher of either the sum assured or fund value as the death benefit, or both the sum assured and fund value, depending on your desired ULIP.
Tax benefit of ULIPs
You can avail of tax benefits when you invest in ULIPs, which consequently maximises your returns.
● Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, you can avail of a tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh per financial year.
● Under Section 10 (10D) of the I-T Act, the nominees will not have to pay tax on the sum assured received as the death benefit, provided the premium payable in a year should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.
Bottom line
Financial uncertainties are a part of life. Therefore, it would be wise to create wealth that will help meet your financial goals while also covering your family after your demise. One way you can achieve both is with ULIP. You can invest a portion of your premiums in securities to earn returns and the rest of the premium will be used to provide life coverage. Ensure you compare multiple ULIPs to find the one that aligns with your goals.