Demystifying ULIPs - Investment, Insurance & Taxation

The premium you pay towards a ULIP plan is divided into two parts. One part of the premium goes into providing you with life cover while the remaining premium amount goes towards investments. Your insurance provider may offer you investment strategies for you to choose from, but your money typically gets invested in the following:

● Equity fund: The premium amount gets invested in company stocks.

● Debt fund: The premium amount gets invested in fixed-income securities.

● Balanced fund: The premium amount gets invested in both, company stocks and fixed-income securities.

Which fund should you choose?