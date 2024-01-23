Design Landscape Transformed: 86% of Professionals Embrace ChatGPT as Dominant AI Tool

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Today, we’re showcasing the imminent paradigm shift in the design industry driven by A.I. Over 400 designers from across the globe (including designers from Meta, Adobe, Google, IBM) have participated to share their thoughts.

As 2023 ends, the standout is the A.I. Tools breakthrough. Procreator Design, a Global UI UX Design Agency, highlighted the intersection of design and AI in a recent survey.

Participating in this survey were 418 designers from across the globe, including individual freelancers, startups, and mid-sized companies; notably, designers affiliated with industry giants like Microsoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, and Meta also contributed their unique insights.

Here's a sneak peek of some interesting stats from the survey: