DH Changemakers 2024

Deccan Herald, Karnataka’s leading homegrown English daily from the house of The Printers (Mysore), is honoured to present the sixth edition of DH Changemakers. In the 2024 edition, we recognise 15 Changemakers leaving an indelible mark on our society. These are humble heroes who quietly shape our world, and we want to bring their stories to the forefront.
The Changemakers have made a lasting impact on communities across the fields of entrepreneurship, theatre, dance, conservation, governance, sport and digital rights.
“These individuals perfectly embody our tagline ‘The Power of Good’ as they make a positive difference to lives around them by their own work or by serving as an inspiration,” said Sitaraman Shankar, Editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore).
Following a striking pullout released on the first day of 2024, and high-quality videos released through January, Deccan Herald shone the light on the Changemakers in a glittering felicitation ceremony at Bengaluru International Centre on January 19th, 2024. The changemakers’ stories were showcased at the event in the presence of the eminent members of the Jury – Captain GR Gopinath, MD Pallavi, Nemichandra and Rahamat Tarikere.
Chief Guest of the event – Hon’ble Justice B.S.Patil, Lokayukta, State of Karnataka during the ceremony mentioned, “ This is a very revealing, reviving and inspirational event. I realised the meaning of Changemaking by looking at their work. Surpassing their challenges and limitations they have showed a different result for us. All these 15 persons are achievers and Changemakers and can teach us so much. The Constitution speaks of social transformation, equality, reducing disparity between haves and the have nots. I was seeing the Constitution in practice today.”
The property, which was started in January 2019, has an unbeatable feel-good aura to it, celebrating as it does remarkable achievers from every corner of the state, and brands have come forward in increasingly larger numbers.