Final BOSCH (5) bt Wissen Infotech (2)

It was the final - match number 63, the last game of this year’s TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. It was the high intensity final between Wissen Infotech and BOSCH. It was Wissen Infotech’s last march in reclaiming the title for the second consecutive time. And BOSCH were playing their maiden final in the tournament, a team who had won all the nine matches they played so far in the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. A mistake from BOSCH gave the ball straight to Akash Mali, Wissen’s star striker which left him one-on-one with the keeper and an easy finish for the golden boot winner to give Wissen an early lead. A quick one touch ball from Wissen helped them score their second and moved them towards their second title. Right before the half time whistle Arun Kumar scored one goal for BOSCH and kept the game alive at half time 2-1.

A brilliant second half performance from BOSCH left the last year’s champions defensive. BOSCH displayed some brilliant moments as emotions ran high and they took the lead and kept increasing it. BOSCH completely dominated the game in the last few minutes and their outstanding second half performance saw them beat Wissen Infotech 5-2 and become the champions of TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023.

“We played a really good tournament but today they were the better side. Congratulations to them, this is our only defeat in this tournament since it’s inauguration last year. It’s sad we couldn’t defend the title but we are glad with what we have achieved and we will definitely come back strong to win the trophy next season”, said Rohit Anand, captain, Wissen Infotech.

“I’m very happy. I can’t express this feeling. We should have won it last year itself but we lost our game in the penalties. We were determined to win this game and I told the boys I need this cup, and they delivered it. We play as a unit and the way we took the pressure and overcame it, especially in a final against a very tough team, feels so good. I am proud of my boys. We are the champions”, said Rajib Basu, manager, BOSCH.