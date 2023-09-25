Match: 1. Adobe (7) bt MAIA Estates (2)

It was a power-packed opener that launched TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. It set the pace for a fast-paced and hard-fought tournament. Adobe skipper Clement Preetham got a hat-trick and defined the tone for strikers going forward. It was all business as the teams played their hearts out, conscious that this was the first game in the tournament. Deft passes and strong shots kept the supporters of both teams on tenterhooks. All they wanted was a ghost of a chance to take a shot.

The quarter-finalists were too hard to handle as MAIA Estates couldn’t stop them from scoring. A start which Adobe wanted after last year’s defeat in the quarters a true team display from Adobe saw them score seven past the debutants MAIA Estates. Vignesh was the only player who scored for MAIA Estates and he also played the anchoring role creating chances for his team, along with their skipper Akshay Bhatia. It was a thrilling opening game but MAIA Estates left their defence open trying to score after conceding the two quick goals.

“It was a start we were expecting and happy with the team’s performance as we scored more goals than we actually planned to score. It was a very good game and a good start motivates the entire team for the upcoming tournament”, said Adobe captain Clement Preetham. “It was the first time we played together so it was a good learning experience for us. It’s a long tournament and we will come back strong.