Match: 11. Timken India Ltd (12) bt TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd (0)

It was an interesting fixture as TruAlt Bioenergy took on Timken India Ltd. A true team game from Timken saw them take the lead in the first minute of the game, and from that moment they kept that momentum going and beat TruAlt Bioenergy 12-0. Their skipper Karthik J Bharadwaj scored eight goals, leading his team from the front and made sure they didn’t concede even one. In the second half Timken reduced one man from their team as TruAlt Bioenergy was playing with only four players. Timken showed the strength of their team as they defended vigorously and also created many chances.

Captain of Timken India Ltd Karthik J Bharadwaj said it was a good game and the team could get every single player onto the pitch and experience playing in this tournament. “We will be facing

many strong opponents in the upcoming days and it was a good game from them as well even when they had a player short. They still played the game without forfeiting. Congratulations to them for that spirit”, he said.

“We had a tough day today we lost the keeper in the first match and in the second match also we had to play only with four players. That itself is a disadvantage but still we wanted to play this game and display our talent to show that no matter what we still love this game and will play. In this game injuries are a part and parcel of the game. I hope that we will come back strong and make sure we get the points in the upcoming games”, said captain Nikhil Vellara, team TruAlt Bioenergy