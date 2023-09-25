Match: 12. Bosch (7) bt Mashreq (1)

In a thrilling match, Arun Kumar put up a mesmerizing performance, securing a remarkable victory for Bosch as they defeated Mashreq with a commanding scoreline of 7-1.

Right from the kick-off, it was evident that Arun Kumar was in a class of his own. His skills were on full display as he weaved through the Mashreq defence effortlessly. Arun Kumar's (17) first goal came early in the game, showcasing his impeccable finishing ability. His precise shot found the back of the net, setting the tone for the match.

Arun continued to dominate the pitch, scoring two more goals. His hat-trick was a testament to his prowess as he outsmarted the opposition's goalkeeper with clever feints and quick footwork.

Mashreq tried to mount a comeback, and they managed to pull one back with a well-executed strike, but it was too little too late. Bosch was relentless in their attack, and Arun Kumar was simply unstoppable. He netted his fourth goal, solidifying his status as the match's standout performer.

Bosch's victory was a collective effort, with their defence and midfield providing excellent support throughout the game. The final scoreline of 7-1 was a fitting tribute to Arun Kumar's performance and Bosch's dominance on the field.