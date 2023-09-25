Match: 12. Swiss Re (7) bt Mashreq (0

In a dazzling display of skill and dominance, Swiss Re stormed to a resounding 7-0 victory over Mashreq, marking a powerful start for this season. The match showcased the terrific skill of Swiss Re, who had reached the semi-finals in the previous year's DH Cup.

From the opening whistle, Swiss Re demonstrated their intent, controlling possession and dictating the pace of the game. Their attack, led by the clinical forward, relentlessly tested the Mashreq defence. It didn't take long for Swiss Re to break the deadlock, by netting the first goal, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Mashreq struggled to find their rhythm as Swiss Re's midfield moved with precision.

The second half saw Swiss Re continue their onslaught. Goals poured in from all directions, highlighting their exceptional teamwork and individual brilliance.

Mashreq, to their credit, continued to battle bravely but were outclassed by their opponents. The final whistle blew with Swiss Re celebrating a commanding 7-0 victory, sending a clear message, that they are strong contenders for this year's title. With this performance, Swiss Re has firmly established itself as a team to watch in the upcoming matches.