Match 14. Swiss Re (9) bt Genex (0)

The first match of Day II Group B in the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 was between Swiss Re and Genex. Swiss Re dominated the game from kick-off to beat Genex 9-0. It was back-to-back wins for Swiss Re who finished the last match of Group B on Day One with a score line of 7-0 and they started the second day with the same energy, beating their opponent with a greater number of goals. Another highlight of this match was that the two forwards of Swiss Re, Anand Krishnamurthy and Henri Ndumbe netted five goals. Anand sets up Henri three times and Henri set up Anand twice. A true team display from Swiss Re and their precise passes opened up a lot of space and many goals were just a tap inside the net. Genex were completely immobilized by Swiss Re's defence which is the strength of their team.

“This is the first time we are participating in a tournament and the teams are all tough and strong. It’s just the start of the tournament we will come back strong”, said, Jithin A, captain, Genex.

“Happy with a start of two wins out of two and zero goals conceded. We are keeping the ball creating chances and everyone is doing their job perfectly as planned. The boys are happy and looking forward to the next game”, said Anand Krishnamurthy, captain, Swiss Re.