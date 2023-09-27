Match 16. John Distilleries(2) bt TVS Motor Co (0)

It was a tough encounter between two defensive sides - John Distilleries and TVS Motor Co. Both the teams had already won their first game and were giving everything to keep that momentum going. It was a goal-less first half as both the teams stood tall and defended their goal lines. But pressure from John Distilleries forced TVS Motor Co to commit mistakes. Jonathan Da Veiga made full use of the mistakes and scored two quick goals in the last few minutes of the game, giving John Distilleries their second win of the tournament. TVS Motor Co created chances but failed to convert them into goals. In their effort to find the winning goal they let their guard down and punished by JDL strikers

“Full credit to the opponents, they played really well. We know they were a strong side, and we were well-balanced. It could have been a draw but we didn’t support the defence enough in the last five minutes and that’s where we lost the match. It’s a good learning experience and we will make sure we don’t commit these mistakes in our future games”, said Clyde Bosco De’Silva, captain, TVS Motor Co.

“We are happy with the win. It’s a tough battle and it feels so good to be on the winning side especially when it’s a hard-fought one. I am proud of my boys. We want to keep winning. The games are becoming more challenging and we are excited about the next one”, said Machindranath Shet, captain, John Distilleries Ltd.