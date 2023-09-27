Match 20. BOSCH bt Genex 11-1

A completely dominant performance from BOSCH gave them a huge win. Their star striker Arun Kumar scored five goals while their captain Arun Roy Patrick scored a hat-trick. A good team display from BOSCH made the game tough as Genex could not score until Jithin’s pressure on the keeper forced an error and Shibin converted it into a goal. It was raining attacks from BOSCH and Genex could only block, and didn’t have much time to create chances to convert them into goals. BOSCH registered their third win of the tournament, and moved to the top of the table in Group B.

“This tournament has become an eye-opener for us. We could see where we are committing mistakes and what we must focus on. We are happy to be a part of this tournament as we are learning so much. We would love to come back strong. We have four more to go and hope we can win those games to reach the quarter finals”, said captain Arun Roy Patrick, BOSCH.

“We played well and I am happy with the teams’ performance. Everybody is getting enough of the ball and everybody is trying to find a person who has a better chance. Everyone knows that Arun Kumar is a good player and it’s important to support him. I am glad I can also contribute with goals for the team. We must be focused and keep this winning spirit till the end”, said Jithin Appadath, captain Genex.