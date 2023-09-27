Home
Match: 21. Adobe (7) bt Brigade Group (0)

Last Updated 27 September 2023, 07:25 IST

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Adobe bounced back from their crushing defeat against the 2022 champions, Wissen Infotech, with a resounding 7-0 victory over Brigade Group in a thrilling match.

From the opening whistle, Adobe dominated the game, maintaining possession and controlling the midfield. Their relentless attacking style put immense pressure on Brigade Group’s defence. It wasn’t long before Adobe’s forward line broke through, with a clinical finish by their striker, Chris J. This early goal set the tone for the rest of the match.

Adobe’s midfield heroes, Clement and Adarsh, controlled the game beautifully, setting up scoring opportunities with precision passes and clever playmaking. By halftime, Adobe had extended their lead, leaving Brigade Group struggling to find any semblance of control.

The second half saw no let-up in Adobe’s intensity. They continued to press forward relentlessly. The final goal, a thunder strike from outside the box, put the icing on the cake for Adobe. This victory helped Adobe regain their confidence

(Published 27 September 2023, 07:25 IST)

