Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebrandspotsponsoreddhcup 2023

Match 22. Mu Sigma (4) bt TVS Motor Co (1)

Last Updated 27 September 2023, 08:43 IST

Follow Us

It was a very intense game as both the teams tried to win this match as it was a crucial game for them A complete team performance from MU Sigma paved the way for three goals in the first half. Trying to equalise, TVS Motor Co put a lot of pressure but failed to convert them into goals. Mu Sigma was creating many chances thanks to the team effort but Aswin Prabhu stood tall and defended the goal brilliantly. His saves gave hope to TVS Motor Co for a comeback. Hariharan gave them some hope by scoring in the second half, but Saipritam Pradhan, skipper, Mu Sigma scored his second goal in the last few minutes and extended the lead.

“Disappointing result. Should have been a win for us, but we couldn’t play the way we wanted to. We couldn’t support our keeper even though he was doing a brilliant job, saving a lot of goals. We created many chances, but we couldn’t capitalise on them. We must win the remaining matches so we can get into the knockouts in the tournament”, said Clyde Bosco DeSilva, captain, TVS Motor Company.

“Our opponents played really well, and it was a very challenging game. I’m happy with the way we performed. I am happy with my team’s performance Everybody gave their best. We are looking forward to the next one”, said Saipritam Pradhan, captain, Mu Sigma.

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
This article is part of a featured content programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 08:43 IST)

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT