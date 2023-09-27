Match 22. Mu Sigma (4) bt TVS Motor Co (1)

It was a very intense game as both the teams tried to win this match as it was a crucial game for them A complete team performance from MU Sigma paved the way for three goals in the first half. Trying to equalise, TVS Motor Co put a lot of pressure but failed to convert them into goals. Mu Sigma was creating many chances thanks to the team effort but Aswin Prabhu stood tall and defended the goal brilliantly. His saves gave hope to TVS Motor Co for a comeback. Hariharan gave them some hope by scoring in the second half, but Saipritam Pradhan, skipper, Mu Sigma scored his second goal in the last few minutes and extended the lead.

“Disappointing result. Should have been a win for us, but we couldn’t play the way we wanted to. We couldn’t support our keeper even though he was doing a brilliant job, saving a lot of goals. We created many chances, but we couldn’t capitalise on them. We must win the remaining matches so we can get into the knockouts in the tournament”, said Clyde Bosco DeSilva, captain, TVS Motor Company.

“Our opponents played really well, and it was a very challenging game. I’m happy with the way we performed. I am happy with my team’s performance Everybody gave their best. We are looking forward to the next one”, said Saipritam Pradhan, captain, Mu Sigma.