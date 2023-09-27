Match: 23. Wissen Infotech (14) bt Byg Brewski (5)

In an electrifying match, Wissen Infotech displayed their dominance as they triumphed over BYG Brewski with an astounding scoreline of 14-5. This power-packed encounter witnessed a record-breaking game that saw a total of 19 goals.

Right from the kick-off, Wissen Infotech showcased their skilled teamwork, with impeccable ball control and rapid attacks that kept BYG Brewski’s defence on their toes. Within the opening minutes, Byg Brewski opened the account by scoring the first goal against the giants leaving Wissen in shock. By the next few minutes, Wissen Infotech established a commanding lead, with a flurry of goals.

BYG Brewski, to their credit, fought valiantly and managed to slot in a few goals, displaying moments of brilliance with their striker Robert scoring a hat-trick for them. However, the latter’s offensive attacks, pinpoint passes, and clinical finishing made it an uphill battle for BYG Brewski.

The star of the match was undoubtedly Wissen Infotech’s striker Akash Mali registering a double hat-trick to his name, and netting an astonishing seven goals. He was well-supported by his teammate Shylesh Thilagar who scored a hat-trick. Their teamwork and coordination were exemplary, with midfielder Sidharth Mavila orchestrating play and defenders ensuring a solid backline.

BYG Brewski exhibited resilience and determination throughout the match but couldn’t match the firepower of Wissen Infotech. In the end, it was a resounding victory for Wissen Infotech, setting a new record with 19 goals in a single match.