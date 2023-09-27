Match 24. John Distilleries (2) dr Swiss Re (2)

It was an intense, emotionally-charged and physically-taxing match between John Distilleries and Swiss Re which concluded in a draw. Both the teams were well-balanced defensively and made it hard for the strikers to score. John Distilleries got the early lead in the first half with Kiran Raiker’s goal, and they defended the game with some strong tackles. Henri Ndumbe equalised for Swiss Re after a brilliant team move. Next minute Jonathan Da Veiga gave John Distilleries their lead back with a beautiful solo goal. It was energetic football as the teams were trying to score the next crucial goal that would make a huge impact on the game. With the last kick of the game a cross hit the captain Machindranath and went inside his own net giving Swiss Re the goal they were searching for. The fierce battle from both the teams ended all square.

“It was not as good as we wanted to play but we are happy with the result. One point is better than no points. They played well they gave a good fight. We are happy to be a part of this game and we learnt a lot. We will be stronger for our next game”, said Anand Krishnamurthy, captain, Swiss Re.

“It was a great game. They made it so difficult to score. It was so intense and emotions were high. We had the lead, and we are so unlucky to concede an own goal in the last second. That hurts but there was nothing we could have done about it. They put a lot of pressure on us at the end and it resulted in a goal for them”, said Machindranath Shet, captain, John Distilleries Ltd.