Match 25. IQVIA (3) bt MAIA Estates (0)

It was an interesting game to watch as both teams were well-matched in all the positions on the field. Both teams failed to open their account in the first half. MAIA Estates trying to turn this draw into a win started the second half with an attacking mindset. The team spent more time in IQVIA’s half. This, however, allowed space for IQVIA to counter and score. The goal changed the balance of both the teams as MAIA Estates where focused on getting one back to equalise. But IQVIA kept their goal scoring momentum going as they added two more in the game. MAIA Estates got some clear chances but the pressure to convert them forced the players to commit errors which cost them the game.

“We started pretty well but we couldn’t convert the chances that we created. We left our defence down. They took their chances and we did not, that’s what made the difference. We still have few more matches remaining in the tournament and hope we get to win all the matches and move on to the next round”, said Akshay Bhatia, MAIA Estates.

“We didn’t start the game the way we wanted to but the boys came back strong in the second half. There was good communication between everyone on the field and we are happy to have scored three goals with a clean sheet. We haven’t lost a single game yet in this tournament and we would like to finish it like that. We are happy with the win”, said Sarath Krishnamurthy, captain, IQVIA.