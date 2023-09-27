Match 27. Timken India Ltd (12) bt Brigade Group (1)

The table topper, Timken India Ltd, took on Brigade Group in Match 27 of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. Timken have won all the three games so far in the tournament and they are looking for their fourth. Brigade Group registered their first win in their first match under their captain Roshan Savio Prabhu. But their winning momentum faded away with their captain who was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. His absence made a huge impact in the team as they lost both the games they played without him. It was raining goals as Timken scored 12 against Brigade, a brilliant performance from Debangshu Seal who scored five and their captain Karthik J Bharadwaj who scored four. Brigade’s Yashwanth M C was the first player to score a goal against Timken India Ltd in the tournament as they conceded zero goals in the first three matches. The match ended 12-1 giving Timken India Ltd their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

“It is really tough to play the game without your star striker. Things would have been much better if we had him. But still credit to the opponents they played really well and all the best to them in the tournament. We have few more games remaining let’s see what happens”, said Yashwanth M C, captain, Brigade Group.

“It was a good game and everybody is happy to get the goals. I think so far we haven’t faced any tough opponents from the group and we will be facing them in the upcoming days. So eagerly waiting for those matches and hope we will come out as the winning side with a strong performance”, said Karthik J Bharadwaj, captain, Timken India Ltd.