Match 28. Mu Sigma (7) bt Mashreq (2)

In this match, Mu Sigma emerged victorious, beating Mashreq with a scoreline of 7-2. The star performers of the day were undoubtedly Mu Sigma’s skipper, Saipritam Pradhan, and their goalkeeper Shubham Rajesh. From the very beginning, Mu Sigma displayed dominance on the pitch, with their attacking prowess evident in the early stages. Saipritam Pradhan wasted no time showcasing his leadership skills by opening the scoring with a precise direct shoot from the center of the turf. Mashreq tried to mount a comeback, but Mu Sigma’s defence held firm, denying them any significant chances. Shubham Rajesh soon joined the scoring frenzy, netting three goals with his dazzling footwork and clinical finishing. Mashreq managed to pull one back and scored a goal. Before the final whistle, Mashreq got another goal. The final whistle blew, confirming Mu Sigma’s emphatic 7-2 victory, with Saipritam Pradhan and Shubham Rajesh stealing the limelight with their outstanding performances.

