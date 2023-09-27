Match 31 BYG Brewski (4) bt Adobe (2)

It was a big game for both the teams and they needed these three points to stay alive in the tournament. Byg Brewski got an early lead thanks to a beautiful goal from Robert Tongzalem Haokip. But Adobe fought back with two quick goals from Sudhanshu Gaur and Vishal Shahi who gave Adobe the lead. At half-time Adobe led Byg Brewski 2-1. Adobe failed to capitalise on their lead thanks to a brilliant team performance and a good fighting spirit from Byg Brewski that saw them netting three and finishing with a remarkable comeback. Bhasanbor Ryntathiang scored two and Ravishankar Biswas one. This outing gave Byg Brewski their first win of the tournament as they beat Adobe 4-2.

“We are disappointed with the result. We should have won the game and now we have to fight to win every single game to reach the knockouts. They played well but we could have done better. Small mistakes made us lose the games. We have to work on that and come back strong, and try to win the remaining games”, said Clement Preetham, captain, Adobe.

“We are happy with our win. We worked hard during the week and wea are happy to see the result. It feels good to be on the winning side and we will try to keep this going and keep winning”, said Randy N Kholum, captain, Byg Brewski.