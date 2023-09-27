Match 33. Wissen Infotech (14) bt MAIA Estates (2)

It was a big game between last year’s champions Wissen Infotech and MAIA Estates in the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. Wissen started off with two quick goals and kept that momentum going as they kept scoring goal after goal. Vignesh Prasad and captain Akshay Bhatia scored one goal each to give MAIA Estates the chance to fight back but an outstanding performance from the last year’s golden boot winner Akash Mali created a record for most goals scored by a player in a single match - 19 goals against MAIA Estates. Shylesh Thilagar scored four and Wissen Infotech beat MAIA Estates 14-2. A brilliant team performance from the champions as they played a brilliant team game displaying their strength and dominated the game from the beginning to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

“No wonder they are the champions. They played really well. We couldn’t find our game. We need to work hard and come back strong next year. I don’t see a way for us to qualify this season but we will definitely come back strong the next season. We have few more matches remaining and we would like to leave on a winning note”, said Akshay Bhatia, captain, MAIA Estates.

“The boys were happy and they enjoyed the game. That is what matters. We are happy with the win. It was a good match and we hope we get to play more matches like this. We have a star striker. We focus on creating chances for him and he delivered. We are looking forward to the next game”, said Rohit Anand, captain, Wissen Infotech.