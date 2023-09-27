Match 35. IQVIA (19) bt Brigade Group (0)

It was the last game of Group A on Day Three of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 between IQVIA and Brigade Group. IQVIA started the game on a strong note as they opened their scoring in the first few minutes of the game. Brigade were stunned as IQVIA kept scoring goal after goal and they had no way to stop them. Brigade got few chances but couldn’t make use of them. IQVIA scored a record-breaking 19 goals in a single game against Brigade Group. Navas Sherifi scored six goals, Dinesh Kumar and Saurabh Rajnala scored five goals each, a brace from Clinton Sebastian and an own goal from Yashwanth M C. IQVIA is usually a defensive side that concentrates more on defence. But in this match they played an attacking game at its best. A true master-class performance by the last year’s runner-up team.

“We know we weren’t the strong side in this match but didn’t expect this scoreline. We had few of our main players injured and we didn’t have enough numbers to match them on the bench. We know that we won’t qualify for the next round but we want to play and finish the group stage well because we love to play this game”, said Yashwanth M C, captain, Brigade Group.

“Very happy and proud to stand here with a goal line of 19-0. We played so well as a team. We coordinated well, no mistakes, and support play was good. We have to play like this against every opponent as we are a team who focuses more on defence. I think it’s time we balance it out and keep scoring more goals”, said Sarath Krishnamurthy, captain, IQVIA.