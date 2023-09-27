Match 38. TVS Motor Co (10) bt Mashreq (0)

The first game of Group B on Day Four of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 was between TVS Motor Co and Mashreq. It was completely dominated by TVS Motor Co as they created many chances and converted them into goals. Mashreq had some injuries so they had only one person on the bench. TVS Motor Co displayed a beautiful game and their keeper stood strong as they scored 10 goals and allowed none. Captain Beermohamed scored six goals and they defeated Mashreq 10-0. TVS Motor Co still can qualify thanks to their brilliant win against Mashreq the team performed as a unit and got most out of it. Mashreq are yet to register a win in this tournament after losing two of their main players in the first game of the tournament against Swiss Re.

“We definitely need to work hard. This is the first time we as a team played together in a tournament and it’s a very good learning experience. We can see where we are compared to other teams. We have to play more games together as a team and build a strong side for the next season”, said Rycil Anjan, captain, Mashreq.

“We needed this win and the team played really well to get us the victory. We are happy with the result and we have to keep this momentum going. We have to win the remaining two matches if we are to qualify and I’m pretty sure that it will be tough. We have to give our best as they are do or die matches. I am hoping that we will cross the line at the end of the tournament”, said Prithviraj Raj M, captain, TVS Motor Co.