Homebrandspotsponsoreddhcup 2023

Match: 4. Bosch (4) bt Mu Sigma (2)

Last Updated 25 September 2023, 12:12 IST

In a thrilling football match that had teams on the edge of their seats, Bosch emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over Mu Sigma. The game was a rollercoaster, filled with spectacular goals and intense moments.

Bosch started the match with great determination, dominating possession and created several scoring opportunities. Their efforts paid off when their striker, found the back of the net with a soft kick. Mu Sigma quickly responded and beat the Bosch goalkeeper to equalise the score to 1-1.

The match continued and Bosch mounted a series of attacks on Mu Sigma's defence and scored two quick goals. Mu Sigma responded with a stunning long-range shot, closing the gap to 3-2.

The intensity of the game reached its peak. Bosch's offense was relentless, and they managed to increase their lead - 4-2. Their star striker Arun Kumar (17) scored a goal and started on his path to attempt to bag the Highest Goal Scorer award for this year as he finished his last season of DH Cup 2022 as the second-highest goal scorer.

The match was a true spectacle of football, with both teams displaying incredible skill and teamwork. Bosch's clinical finishing and solid defence ultimately made the difference, earning them a well-deserved win in their first game of TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023.

(Published 25 September 2023, 12:12 IST)

