Match 40. BOSCH (1) bt Swiss Re (0)

It was a very intense game as it was a draw when these two teams met last time in the quarter finals. Both the teams are yet to lose a game So, it was a very interesting game to watch. It was a game of very few opportunities as both the teams couldn’t create chances thanks to the defence that stopped the opponents’ attackers. The game was very challenging as both the teams had lot of emotions running and physically challenged each other. The game went down to the wire when Arun Kumar scored a goal with the last kick of the match giving BOSCH the lead. It was a heated game and it was so tense as both the teams tried to find the goal. The goal brought a huge roar as many came to witness this highly intense game between the two top teams.

“Congratulations to them as they played a very memorable game. It was so intense and really brought the best out of us. We had a few chances but we couldn’t convert them and they took control of the one mistake we committed. That cost us the match. We will work on it and come back strong”, said Anand Krishnamurthy, captain, Swiss Re.

“It was a very good match and they made it very tough to score. Brilliant defending from them. We expected this from them because we know they are very good at defence and we are happy that we won. We have to keep this momentum going. We want to finish the group unbeaten. This was the toughest game for us and we are happy that we came out on the winning side”, said Arun Roy Patrick, captain, BOSCH.