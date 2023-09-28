Match 42. Mu Sigma (6) bt John Paul (0)

Mu Sigma secured their fifth consecutive victory over John Distilleries with a resounding scoreline of 6-0. Right from the kick-off, Mu Sigma exhibited a relentless attacking game, putting immense pressure on the John Distilleries defence. It didn’t take long for the first goal to arrive, with Mu Sigma’s star striker, Saipritam breaking the defence of John Paul. This early goal set the tone for what was to come. Mu Sigma’s midfielders controlled the tempo of the game, dictating play and ensuring that the ball rarely crossed into their own half. John Distilleries were unable to break through the solid Mu Sigma defence. As the game progressed, the scoreboard kept ticking in favour of Mu Sigma. Saipritam completed a hat-trick, displaying remarkable precision in front of the goal, while goalkeeper Shubam added two more to the tally coming forward for his team. With this win, Mu Sigma cements their position in second place in the league table. The league looks exceedingly bright for Mu Sigma as they continue to march forward