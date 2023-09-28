Match 43. Timken India Ltd (6) bt IQVIA (0)

In their second-last match of the league, Timken India Ltd showcased their dominance once again, securing their position at the top of the table with an impressive 6-0 victory over IQVIA. With this win, Timken India Ltd maintains a perfect record of six victories out of six matches, solidifying their position as the team to beat in the league. From the opening whistle, Timken India Ltd displayed their intent to control the game. Their relentless attack and precise passing kept IQVIA’s defence on a constant alert. It didn’t take long for Timken India Ltd to break through as they found the back of the net within the first few minutes of the game. The goal frenzy continued throughout the match, with Timken India Ltd’s forward Debangshu Seal sealing goals showcasing his clinical finishing skills. The team’s midfielders orchestrated beautiful build-up plays, creating numerous scoring opportunities. IQVIA’s defence struggled to contain the relentless attacks, and their goalkeeper faced an onslaught of shots on the goal. In defence, Timken India Ltd was equally impressive, denying IQVIA any significant chances to score. Their solid backline and disciplined defending ensured that their goalkeeper had a relatively quiet evening. By the final whistle, Timken India Ltd had notched an impressive 6-0 victory, sending a clear message to their competitors that they are a team difficult to beat this season