Match 44. Genex (3) bt Mashreq (1)

An exciting game as both the teams were still searching for their first win in the tournament. It was a well-matched game between the two teams and they were creating good chances. Bilal Muhammad and Rycil Anjan scored one each in the first half to give Mashreq 2-0 lead at half time. Genex gave a quick reply through Shibin Thadathil who’s goal reduced the difference to one goal. In the last five minutes, Aswin Shathoth scored a goal to equalise - 2-2. Both the teams were trying hard to find the next crucial goal. Captain Jithin A made a beautiful run across the field with the ball avoiding two defenders before he crossed it to Aswin Shathoth who tapped it into the net. It was the last kick of the game and gave Genex their first victory in the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023.

“We gave the lead away. We should have concentrated more on defending. We left some gaps in our formation and we couldn’t cover it. They took hold of it and used it to their advantage. It should have been our win but it slipped from our hands. We will come back strong next season”, said Rycil Anjan, captain, Mashreq.

“I have no words to express. I can’t stop celebrating. It feels so good. I am happy with the win and happy with the way we played. I told you we would come back strong and we did, but it was too late to qualify. We will definitely be a tough team to beat next season”, said Jithin A, captain, Genex.