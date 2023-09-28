Match 46. Swiss Re (8) bt Karle Infra (0)

It was a battle between the two least-conceded teams in Group B. Both the teams wanted to win this game as it was making a huge impact on the points table as this is the last stage of the group fixtures. Karle Infra were challenged by Swiss Re strikers as they dominated the game and forced Karle Infra to be in the defensive side of their half. Their captain leading from the front scored four goals and also created two for Henri Ndumbe. Their close defeat against BOSCH in the last game gave Swiss Re more strength and desire to win. They beat Karle Infra, a strong defensive team, 8-0. It was a strong display from Swiss Re who took over the game since the first whistle and made sure they got all the three points to book a place in the quarters.

“They played well and all credit to them. We couldn’t convert our chances. It was not our day. We have to regroup and come back strong for the remaining games”, said Dhruvan S S.

“We are happy with the win. We played really well as we wanted to put that defeat out of our mind with a top performance and that is exactly what we did. We still have work to do because we will be facing the top teams in the tournament in our next matches”, said Anand Krishnamurthy, captain, Swiss Re.