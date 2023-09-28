Match 48. BOSCH (5) bt TVS Motor Co (1)

The last match of Day Four was between BOSCH and TVS Motor Co. BOSCH had won all their previous games in the tournament and were on top of the table in Group B of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. It was the first match of this season in the rain and a must-win game for TVS Motor Co. This win would put them in the fourth place to qualify for the quarters. It was a dream performance from TVS as they scored one goal and kept BOSCH from scoring at the end of the first half. But the table toppers displayed their class and strength as they scored five with a hat-trick from their star Arun Kumar, a goal from Syed Shadab and an own goal from Prithvi Raj M. TVS Motor Co’s keeper Aswin Prabhu who stopped BOSCH from scoring in the first half had to be substituted due to an injury. And TVS defence was not strong as before without the tournament’s leading shot stopper at their goal and lost the game 5-1 to BOSCH.

“We know how strong they are and we did well in the first half. We scored and stopped them from scoring but we couldn’t build on it. We practiced a lot but not as a team, and that’s why we lacked that coordination. We lost our keeper in the second half. We still have a chance so we will give our best in the last game”, said Prithvi Raj, captain, TVS Motor Co.

“I am happy with the win. They had a good start but we recovered well in the second half. That shows how strong we are and how good we play together. Situations like this brings our teams’ morale high and we play a better game as a unit. We know how to control the pressure and play well when we have to. We are looking forward to the next one”, said Arun Roy Patrick, captain, BOSCH.