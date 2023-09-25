Match 5. Timken India Ltd (5) bt Byg Brewski (0)

It was another interesting fixture of the day as two debutants Timken India Ltd and Byg Brewski two good-looking teams all set to register their first win of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. It was a very good game to watch as both the teams were trying to find a gap in the opponent’s defence to open their account on their debut game. It didn't take very long for Timken as they took an early lead. Byg Brewski started to feel the pressure after conceding two goals. Timken was there to make sure they grab the opportunity. Byg Brewski dominated the game with brilliant passing and quick feet but couldn't find the crucial pass that would have set them to score. A good defence from Timken made sure they finish the game without conceding any goals. Thanks to the team effort they could get to score five goals and conceded zero against Byg Brewski. Byg Brewski is the youngest team in the tournament. They are quick and creative but when they were facing pressure they stumbled. It was an exciting game to watch.

In the post-match interview the Byg Brewski’s captain Randy N Kholum said due to injuries while practicing they couldn’t put their top five on the field. “It’s our first game and we will come back strong and play this wonderful game the way we play. Happy with the win and the start we wanted. The team is motivated and we are looking forward to more challenges in this tournament and hope we will be in the positive side of all the matches. It was a good game and we really enjoyed playing against this opposition”, said Karthik J Bharadwaj, captain, Timken India Ltd.’