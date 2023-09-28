Match 50. Bosch (8) bt Karle Infra (0)

In the last match of the league for both the teams in the tournament, BOSCH dominated Karle Infra with a staggering 8-0 victory. The star of the game was undoubtedly Arun Kumar, who displayed exceptional skill and precision, netting an astonishing four goals for BOSCH. From the very first whistle, BOSCH demonstrated their intent to dominate the match, maintaining relentless pressure on Karle’s defence. Arun Roy opened the scoring early on, displaying his scoring with a clinical finish. His first goal set the tone for the rest of the match.

BOSCH continued to dictate the game with their superior passing and ball control. Karle struggled to gain possession and create scoring opportunities, thanks to BOSCH’s solid defence. The second goal came with a well-executed team play, showcasing BOSCH’s collective gameplay.

Arun Kumar wasn’t finished yet, as he added two more goals to his tally, completing his sensational hat-trick. His individual brilliance was on full display, leaving Karle’s defence bewildered and helpless. BOSCH’s other goal scorers also showcased their skills, capitalising on Karle’s defensive lapses.

In the end, BOSCH celebrated an emphatic 8-0 victory, with Arun Kumar’s four-goal performance stealing the show. This dominant display reaffirmed BOSCH’s status as a formidable force in the tournament entering quarter finals with seven out of seven wins in the league, the only team to do this in the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. Karle couldn’t make it to the top four in their group.