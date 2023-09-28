Match 53. Wissen Infotech (11) bt Timken India Ltd (0)

It was the most anticipated match of Group A as the top two unbeaten teams in the group went head-to-

head to their final group stage fixture. The winner of this game was set to become the table topper. The game had a slow start as both the teams were cautious since the first whistle and were not challenging each other as they didn’t want to give away an early lead. It didn’t take long for the last year’s champions Wissen. They got two quick goals thanks to their star striker Akash Mali and an own goal from Thomas Philip.

Wissen Infotech started to put more pressure on Timken India. Unable to handle the pressure they started committing mistakes which were punished by the defending champions. It was an interesting match with lot of emotions but Timken India Ltd, without their captain on the field, ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, couldn’t display a strong performance. Wissen Infotech completely dominated the game and Akash Mali the current leader for the Golden Boot Award this season scored seven goals and Wissen Infotech beat Timken India Ltd 11-0. It was the end of Timken India’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

“They played well and it is no wonder they are the defending champions. We have to regroup now. We had a major setback with two of our key players injured and won’t be a part of this tournament any longer. We will come back strong and hope we can win”, said Debangshu Seal, captain, Timken India Ltd.

“I am happy with the result. The boys played well. We weren’t getting to play due to forfeitures, I’m glad we got to score more goals. They played well and brought the best out of us. We couldn’t ask for more from the boys. We are looking forward to the quarters”, said Rohit Anand, Wissen Infotech.