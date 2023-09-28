Match 55. IQVIA (0) bt Adobe (0)

It was the last group stage fixture of Group A and a very important game for Adobe because only a win in this game would take them into the quarter finals of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. It was a good game between the two sides as they both wanted to finish the group stage on a winning note. Adobe created more chances and IQVIA was forced to defend completely. Sarath Krishnamurthy made some crucial saves that denied Adobe their crucial goal. Adobe had the upper hand throughout the game but thanks to IQVIA’s defence they couldn’t score. Adobe kept putting constant pressure on IQVIA but IQVIA kept their cool and made sure they were covering each other. The tough game ended in a goalless draw and Adobe couldn’t qualify to the knockouts while IQVIA are through after finishing third in the table.

“Unlucky. I had a minor injury so couldn’t play the full game. We were so close to score, but we failed to convert the chances. It was not our day, I guess. Congratulations to all the teams who have qualified. We will come back strong next year to win the tournament”, said Clement Preetham, captain, Adobe.

“We weren’t in our usual form today. But we didn’t play the way we wanted to. Thanks to all my teammates. They helped me a lot in defence today, and I could keep a clean sheet. I am happy with the points. We weren’t playing our best today and we could have been punished, but we recovered well. I hope we will come back strong and go all the way to win the tournament”, said Sarath Krishnamurthy, captain, IQVIA