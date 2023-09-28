Match. 56 TVS Motor Co (5) bt Genex (1)

In the last match of the league stage of the TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023, TVS Motor Co emerged victorious with a dominant 5-1 win over Genex. In this match, TVS outclassed their opponents in every department of the game. From the opening minute, TVS took control of the match, displaying exceptional ball control and swift passing. The first goal came early in the game when Genex’s striker Aswin, found the net giving his team the lead. But as the game moved Genex struggled to maintain possession as TVS continued to apply relentless pressure.

TVS Motors fired their first goal as soon after they were one goal behind in the game, continuing with two more goals as their leading goal scorer Beermohamed scored a hat-trick. Genex tried to pull back but was thwarted by TVS Motor’s goalkeeper Aswin Prabhu.

TVS maintained their dominance. A superb strike and clinical finish by their forward Thirumal sealed the deal, making it 5-1 in favour of TVS Motors.

TVS’ victory was a consolation for them as they didn’t manage to finish in the top of their table, not entering the quarters. Genex too couldn’t make it to the top four and ended their journey in the tournament