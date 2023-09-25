Match: 7. Wissen Infotech (2) drew IQVIA (2)

It was a replay of last year’s final - DH Cup 2022 - Wissen Infotech and IQVIA played each other in Match 7 of TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023. IQVIA’s last two defeats in the tournament was against Wissen Infotech and they would have loved to change the scenario by winning this first game of the tournament. It was an intense first half and IQVIA started well and took the lead early. They capitalised on the lead with good defence and scored again before the end of the first half giving them a breathing space of two goals to nil against the defending Champions. A dominant all-attack play from the Champions opened up spaces in the IQVIA defence and they turned the tables from 2-0 down to 2-2. Both teams fought hard to get their third and probably would have been the winning goal. Thanks to their defence both the teams made sure they did not concede and the game ended all square with a point each.

In the post-match interview IQVIA’s captain Sarath Krishnamurthy was disappointed has his team let go of a two goal lead in the second half. He also said that they wanted to beat the Champions as they beat them last year in the finals but now they have to wait for their chance again to beat Wissen Infotech. It was a true display of why both the teams made it to the finals last year. “It was a brilliant game and a good start, but not the start we wanted. The credit goes to their defence. We look forward to our next game”, said the manager of Wissen Infotech team, Rohit Anand.