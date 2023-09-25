In a stunning display of dominance on the field, John Distilleries decimated Genex with a resounding 8-1 victory in a match that will be remembered for years to come. The hero of the day was undoubtedly Jonathan Da Veiga, whose extraordinary performance saw him net an incredible five goals.

From the opening whistle, it was clear that John Distilleries meant business. They displayed impeccable teamwork and ball control, constantly pressuring Genex's defence. The first goal came early in the game as Da Veiga released a powerful strike that found the back of the net, setting the tone for what was to come.

John Distilleries team continued to shine throughout the match, displaying brilliant positioning and clear finishing. Jonathan's goals kept coming.

John Distilleries ensured that Genex had little room to breathe. Genex managed to score a relief goal in the middle of the match, but it was merely a footnote in the overwhelming display of dominance by John Distilleries.

In the end, John Distilleries walked away with a remarkable 8-1 victory, with Jonathan Da Veiga's five-goal spectacle stealing the spotlight.