Match: 9. MAIA Estates (1) bt Brigade Group (0)

It was another interesting fixture as MAIA Estates took on Brigade Group. MAIA Estates are back after a defeat in their first game. Brigade are coming back from a strong win in their debut game. Brigade Group lost their captain Roshan to a loose ball challenge. He fractured his ankle and had to leave the game. That left Brigade in shock and they couldn’t focus enough on the match. The game was very challenging between both the teams as they were trying to get a win. Both the defences were very good and the strikers were left with nothing to score. At the end, an own-goal made the difference. Yashwanth gave MAIA Estates a lead in the dying minutes of the game and MAIA Estates won the game 1-0.

“The injury made the difference for us. We lost our star player and hopefully he will come back to the team before it’s too late for us to participate. We gave the goal when we were concentrating on not letting them score”, said Roshan, Brigade. “It was not the win we wanted but we are happy with the victory and we should work hard to get more goals so that we will be dominating the games”, said Akshay Bhatia, MAIA Estates.