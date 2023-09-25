Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebrandspotsponsoreddhcup 2023

Match: 9. MAIA Estates (1) bt Brigade Group (0)

Last Updated 25 September 2023, 15:02 IST

Follow Us

It was another interesting fixture as MAIA Estates took on Brigade Group. MAIA Estates are back after a defeat in their first game. Brigade are coming back from a strong win in their debut game. Brigade Group lost their captain Roshan to a loose ball challenge. He fractured his ankle and had to leave the game. That left Brigade in shock and they couldn’t focus enough on the match. The game was very challenging between both the teams as they were trying to get a win. Both the defences were very good and the strikers were left with nothing to score. At the end, an own-goal made the difference. Yashwanth gave MAIA Estates a lead in the dying minutes of the game and MAIA Estates won the game 1-0.

“The injury made the difference for us. We lost our star player and hopefully he will come back to the team before it’s too late for us to participate. We gave the goal when we were concentrating on not letting them score”, said Roshan, Brigade. “It was not the win we wanted but we are happy with the victory and we should work hard to get more goals so that we will be dominating the games”, said Akshay Bhatia, MAIA Estates.

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
This article is part of a featured content programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 September 2023, 15:02 IST)

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT